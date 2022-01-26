Deputies injured after a chase ends with a crash into several cars, Broward cops say

Two deputies were taken to the hospital after an overnight chase of a reckless driver ended in a multi-car crash in Lauderhill, the Broward County Sheriff’s Office said Wednesday.

The crash left another driver hospitalized with non-life-threatening injuries, the sheriff’s office said.

The incident started just before 11 p.m. Tuesday when deputies responded to reports of a reckless driver in the area of State Road 7 and Oakland Park Boulevard.

A deputy on foot tried to make a traffic stop but the driver kept going and struck the deputy, the sheriff’s office said. That’s when BSO says a “pursuit ensued into the city of Lauderhill.” It ended with a crash involving several cars in the area of Oakland Park Boulevard and Rock Island Road.

The wanted driver got out of the car and ran away, but was eventually detained by deputies and Lauderhill police, according to the sheriff’s office. NBC6 says four tow trucks were called to the crash, which involved a BSO SUV that had front-end damage.

The two injured deputies were taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries, the sheriff’s office said.

Detectives with BSO’s Traffic Homicide and Violent Crimes units are investigating the crash.

No other information was immediately available.

This article will be updated.