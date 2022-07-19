Deputies: Inmate misled investigators about missing Muncie woman's fate

MUNCIE, Ind. — An inmate at the Delaware County jail is accused of misleading sheriff's investigators about the fate of a missing Muncie woman.

Jesse Allen Mansfield, 41, is preliminarily charged with obstruction of justice and false informing.

According to an affidavit, Mansfield on July 8 contacted John Branson, an investigator with the Delaware County Sheriff's Department, and claimed he had information on the case of Ashley Morris Mullis, a Muncie woman who was last seen by friends and family in September 2013.

Family members in March set up a display, outside the Delaware County Justice Center, commemorating the 36th birthday of Ashley Morris Mullis, a Muncie woman missing since 2013.

In a letter to the detective, Mansfield claimed he had a cell phone with a video that showed Mullis' remains. He also reported he knew two people who were aware of her body's location.

Deputies drove Mansfield — who is awaiting trial on intimidation and domestic battery charges — to a home in Eaton where he claimed the phone was. "The phone was not there," Branson wrote.

The prisoner was then taken to his father's home in Muncie. Again, the phone was not located.

Mansfield then led deputies to the Daleville area and a bridge spanning the White River, and claimed Mullis' body was buried there. No human remains were recovered.

From 2014: Parents push for info on missing daughter

Mansfield — who said he wanted a "deal" to get out of jail in exchange for information on the missing woman — also claimed his wife could verify his account.

Branson then contacted the wife, who is incarcerated. She reported having no knowledge about her husband's claims.

According to the affidavit, Mansfield eventually admitted he had lied, saying he was "looking out for himself."

Branson said this week the investigation of Mullis' disappearance is an active case, and authorities want any available information.

"We want information," he said. "But we want truthful information."

Those intentionally providing false information will face legal consequences, he said.

STAY INFORMED AND SUPPORT LOCAL JOURNALISM: Subscribe today using the link at the top of this page.

Mullis, 27 at the time of her disappearance, is the mother of three children. Her father, Don Morris, has led efforts to keep the public aware of the case.

Story continues

In November 2020, authorities searched a property in the Yorktown area that had been owned by a man, now deceased, who was investigated for possible involvement in Mullis' disappearance.

Anyone with information about Ashley Morris Mullis' disappearance should call 765-747-7881, ext. 446.

Douglas Walker is a news reporter at The Star Press. Contact him at 765-213-5851 or at dwalker@muncie.gannett.com.

This article originally appeared on Muncie Star Press: Deputies: Inmate misled investigators about missing Muncie woman's fate