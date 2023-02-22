Deputies: Intoxicated driver ran over pedestrian, fled

MUNCIE, Ind. — Deputies allege a rural Parker City man was intoxicated when he drove over a pedestrian and then fled from the scene.

Clifton David Griffis, 28, was arrested late Saturday on preliminary counts of driving while intoxicated resulting in serious bodily injury, leaving the scene of a crash, possession of a narcotic drug, criminal recklessness and possession of marijuana.

A deputy that evening was sent to a reported domestic disturbance at a home on Northwood Drive, at a Parker City address but in eastern Delaware County.

A woman at that scene said Griffis had driven away in her minivan. That vehicle a short time later was found parked along Ind. 32, with Griffis walking nearby.

More:Delaware County man charged with DWI in crash that severely hurt wife

He was returned to the Northwood Drive residence, where authorities were told Griffis had earlier drove over a man reported to be his girlfriend's stepfather.

That man was described as "in extreme pain," with dirt marks on his hooded sweatshirt and athletic pants. He said Griffis had backed over him as he tried to persuade him not to leave in the woman's minivan.

The victim was taken by ambulance to IU Health Ball Memorial Hospital, and later told investigators he likely had torn leg ligaments.

According to an affidavit, Griffis became upset after being returned to his home and repeatedly head-butted a deputy's patrol car. He also maintained he was unaware the other man had been run over by the vehicle.

A breath test measured Griffis' blood-alcohol content at 0.176. In Indiana, motorists with a BAC of 0.08 or higher are considered intoxicated.

After a blood sample was taken at the hospital, Griffis was delivered to the Delaware County jail, where an officer reported finding two tablets of methadone hydrochloride, an opioid medication, in the Parker City man's socks.

He continued to be held in the jail on Wednesday under a $24,500 bond.

In 2020, Griffis was convicted of attempted robbery and carrying a handgun without a license in Delaware County courts.

Douglas Walker is a news reporter at The Star Press. Contact him at 765-213-5851 or at dwalker@muncie.gannett.com.

This article originally appeared on Muncie Star Press: Parker City man accused of striking pedestrian with vehicle, fleeing