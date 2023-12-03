Deputies investigate assault near Military Road in King County

Deputies from the King County Sheriff’s Department responded to an assault near Military Road South and South 164 Street around 8:38 a.m. Saturday morning.

The victim told deputies they were assaulted with a gun but nobody was shot before the suspect, a 48-year-old man escaped.

Sea-Tac police tracked the suspect and determined they were around South 161 Street & 49/51 Avenue South.

When police checked the neighborhood, the suspect got cornered inside a house and eventually surrendered to law enforcement around 12:45 p.m.

The assault survivor was not seriously hurt.