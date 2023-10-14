Deputies investigate bomb threat at Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood airport, officials say

Broward deputies are investigating a bomb threat at Fort Lauderdale-International Airport on Saturday afternoon, authorities said. For now, it does not pose a threat to travelers.

Around 1:30 p.m., a 911 call came in that dispatchers classified as a bomb threat at the airport, the Broward Sheriff’s Office said. Detectives are actively investigating it.

Information is sparse, but travelers at the airport are not at risk or in danger, the sheriff’s office said. A person has been detained but not arrested or charged.

This is a developing story.