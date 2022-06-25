Deputies investigate after couple found dead in apparent murder-suicide on International Drive

Orange County sheriff’s deputies are investigating after a man and woman were pronounced dead Saturday morning after both were found shot at a resort on International Drive.

Around 10 a.m. deputies responded to a shooting at The Fountains Resort on South International Drive and Westwood Boulevard.

When deputies arrived, they found both a woman in her 50s and a man in his 60s suffering from gunshot wounds. The man and woman were pronounced dead at the scene.

According to a news release, the man shot the woman and then shot himself.

Deputies are calling this a domestic incident and have not released any further information.

