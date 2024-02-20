Deputies investigate deadly shooting inside southern Orange County neighborhood

Deputies in Orange County are investigating a deadly shooting inside of a neighborhood.

Deputies said they responded around 10 p.m. Monday to the 1300 block of Epson Oaks Way in reference to a “man down” call.

The shooting happened inside the Kempton Park neighborhood near SR-417 and Florida’s Turnpike.

When deputies arrived they found a man in his 20s with a gunshot wound.

Deputies said the man was taken to a hospital where he was pronounced dead.

No other information was released by law enforcement.

Channel 9 is working to gather more information and will provide updates on Eyewitness News.

