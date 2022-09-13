Deputies investigate deadly shooting near walking trail in Marion County

A deadly shooting is under investigation near a walking trail in Marion County.

Deputies in Marion County said they found a man shot to death near the Greenway Trailhead off Banyan Road.

Investigators said the victim and shooter knew each other, but their identities have not been released by law enforcement.

Deputies were at the scene near Ocala late into Monday night.

Deputies were first called out to the trail around 4:30 p.m.

Baseline Trailhead Park was closed while detectives from the sheriff’s office investigated.

Channel 9 has a crew working to gather more details and will provide updates on Eyewitness News.

