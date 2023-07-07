Deputies investigate deadly shooting at Orange County gas station

Deputies found a man shot outside an Orange County convenience store Thursday night.

Deputies responded to Rose Avenue near Maitland Boulevard in the Lockhart area shortly before 11 p.m.

They said they located a man with a gunshot wound shot near the 7-Eleven store.

Deputies said a man was shot and killed outside a convenience store.

He was rushed to a hospital but died from his injuries, the Orange County Sheriff’s Office said.

Channel 9 was near the scene early Friday and watched as detectives collected evidence around fuel pumps outside the store.

Investigators said the victim was in his 20s but did not release his name.

They did not release details about a possible suspect or motive in the case.

Reporter Q McCray is near the crime scene and will have live updates beginning at 5 a.m. on Eyewitness News.

