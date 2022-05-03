Deputies investigate deadly shooting in Orange County

Sheriff’s investigators said a man was shot and killed early Tuesday in Orange County.

Deputies responded to Clarcona-Ocoee Road near Edgewater Drive shortly before 2 a.m.

Investigators said a male in his 40s died at the scene as a result of the shooting.

The Orange County Sheriff’s Office said the case is domestic in nature.

Channel 9 has learned that a woman known to the man stayed at the scene and is cooperating with investigators.

WFTV has a crew on this scene and will continue to bring you any new information as it becomes available.

