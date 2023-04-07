Deputies investigate enclosed trailer theft in Lincoln County

Deputies with the Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office are asking for the public’s help in investigating an enclosed trailer theft.

According to a release from the sheriff’s office, on Tuesday, a person reported that their trailer and tools had been stolen from a gas station on Highway 150 in Lincolnton.

Deputies say that the trailer is dark blue with the front bottom part painted black. The trailer itself is worth about $6,000 and has about $5,000 worth of tools inside.

The trailer has a Maine license plate that reads 26-95208, the sheriff’s office said.

Anyone with information about the theft is asked to call the Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office.

