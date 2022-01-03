Deputies investigate fatal break-in in northeast Salem neighborhood

Authorities are investigating a break-in in a northeast Salem home Sunday night that led to the intruder being shot and killed.

Authorities are investigating a break-in in a northeast Salem home Sunday night that led to the intruder being shot and killed.

Deputies responded to a disturbance around 7 p.m. at a home on 45th Avenue NE near Iberis Street NE after a 911 caller said a man was trying to break into their home, according to a release from the Marion County Sheriff's Office.

A resident allegedly shot the intruder and the man died at the scene, sheriff's deputies said. There were no additional injuries reported.

Officials did not immediately identify the suspected intruder or the resident who allegedly shot him.

Detectives from the Criminal Investigations Unit are asking anyone with information about the break-in and fatal shooting to submit tips online at co.marion.or.us/SO/Pages/tip411 or by texting TIPMCSO and their tip to 847411.

This is a developing story.

Virginia Barreda is the breaking news and public safety reporter for the Statesman Journal. She can be reached at 503-399-6657 or at vbarreda@statesmanjournal.com. Follow her on Twitter at @vbarreda2.

This article originally appeared on Salem Statesman Journal: Deputies: Northeast Salem resident shoots, kills home intruder