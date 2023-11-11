Deputies investigate fatal shooting near Brandon Advanced Auto Parts

A man was killed by gunfire near an Advanced Auto Parts store in Brandon, the Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office reported Friday evening.

Deputies said they responded to a call of shots fired near the Advanced Auto Parts on Highview Road and E Dr. Martin Luther King Boulevard in Brandon at about 4:25 p.m.

Responding deputies found a man who had been shot. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

“The scene is contained and there is no active danger to the public,” the sheriff’s office said in a news release.

No other details were immediately released.

Sheriff’s officials said an investigation is under way and they are asking anyone with information about the shooting to call (813) 247-8200.