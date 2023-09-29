Deputies investigate fatal shooting in Tampa

A man was found fatally shot in an unincorporated part of northeast Tampa on Thursday night, deputies said.

Deputies responded about 8:20 p.m. to a call about shots fired in the 6000 block of N 48th Street, according to the Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office.

Deputies found a man in his 20s who had been shot multiple times in his upper body. He died at Tampa General Hospital.

No arrests have been made and the sheriff’s office did not release information about a possible suspect, but deputies said the people involved in the shooting knew each other and there is no danger to the public.

Deputies asked anyone with information on the shooting to call 813-247-8200.