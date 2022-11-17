Deputies investigate homicide in Tampa’s Palm River-Clair neighborhood

TAMPA — Hillsborough deputies have launched a homicide investigation after a man was found dead Wednesday in a neighborhood in the Palm River-Clair Mel area.

Deputies responded to the 7400 block of Rosy Periwinkle Court after receiving calls about a person down and found a man with “severe upper body trauma,” according to a news release from the Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office.

The man was taken to Tampa General Hospital where he was pronounced dead.

The Sheriff’s Office is investigating the did not release the man’s name or more details on how he died but said the case is being investigated as a homicide.

Detectives do not believe the man lives within the neighborhood and the incident appears to be isolated, the release said.

The Sheriff’s Office asked anyone with information on the case to call 813- 247-8200.