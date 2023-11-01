Woman found shot to death in Newton County home identified
A woman in Newton County who was found shot to death in her home has been identified as 37-year-old Natasha Billings.
The Newton County Sheriff’s Office responded to a welfare check at a residence off Skyview Drive in Social Circle after a woman said she had not heard from her daughter in more than 48 hours.
Deputies had to obtain a search warrant to enter the home.
When they entered, they found Billings dead inside.
[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]
Newton deputies have classified her death as a homicide.
TRENDING STORIES:
Police investigating after laser lights were used to display antisemitic message on interstate
Man arrested after elderly mother found near death in filthy house, police say. He had this excuse
Carrollton man sentenced to life in prison after pleading guilty to murder
Deputies are continuing to investigate this death. They have not said if they have identified the person responsible.
[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]
IN OTHER NEWS: