Deputies investigate after man found wounded in south Sacramento shooting, sheriff says

A man was shot late Monday in south Sacramento, the Sacramento County Sheriff’s Office said.

Deputies responded at 10:15 p.m. to the 3900 block of 48th Avenue after receiving reports of a shooting. When they arrived, deputies found a man with a gunshot wound to the leg, said Sgt. Amar Gandhi, spokesman for the Sheriff’s Office.

The victim was transported to a hospital by fire personnel.

No suspect information has been released.