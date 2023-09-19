Deputies investigate after man found wounded in south Sacramento shooting, sheriff says
A man was shot late Monday in south Sacramento, the Sacramento County Sheriff’s Office said.
Deputies responded at 10:15 p.m. to the 3900 block of 48th Avenue after receiving reports of a shooting. When they arrived, deputies found a man with a gunshot wound to the leg, said Sgt. Amar Gandhi, spokesman for the Sheriff’s Office.
The victim was transported to a hospital by fire personnel.
No suspect information has been released.