Deputies investigate after person shot in Sacramento County
The Sacramento County Sheriff's Office is investigating a shooting in south Sacramento,
The Sacramento County Sheriff's Office is investigating a shooting in south Sacramento,
The first at-home test for chlamydia and gonorrhea was recently approved by the FDA. Here's what you need to know about testing for STIs at home.
The nominees are in, and the Oscar for Best Picture goes to ...
The bronzing cream is beloved by shoppers who call it "the tan I've always wanted" and "a beautiful golden tan."
Arturia Pigments is a free upgrade with new generative features, audio processing and much improved performance.
Netflix just dropped a full trailer for its live-action adaptation of Avatar: The Last Airbender. The two-minute trailer seems to capture the vibe of the cartoon.
The reason for Griffin's dismissal wasn't immediately clear.
Investors are looking to a stream of big-name reports for inspiration as earnings season gathers steam.
Check out Anna’s story on the future of edtech in emerging markets as well as the opportunities that AI can bring. Rypplzz’ deck has nine slides, yet not a lot of information you’d expect, writes resident pitch expert Haje Kamps.
Jewelry, chocolates and other romantic favorites for the woman you love most.
Score top-of-the-line fix-it gear at rock-bottom prices, just in time for all your winter DIY projects.
Across my family's business, there'a a direct impact of BookTok on sales of books among young people in the store.
Google announced today that Gemini, its family of multimodal large language models, now powers the conversational experience within the Google Ads platform. With this new update, it will be easier for advertisers to quickly build and scale Search ad campaigns. The conversational experience is designed to help build Search campaigns through a chat-based tool.
Grand theft equine. It's hard to imagine how, exactly, the person expected to escape with the buggy.
WWE's "Raw" has aired on linear television since debuting in 1993.
It's a wonder what generative AI, particularly text-to-image AI models like Midjourney and OpenAI's DALL-E 3, can do. From photorealism to cubism, image-generating models can translate practically any description, short or detailed, into art that might well have emerged from an artist's easel. The trouble is, many of these models -- if not most -- were trained on artwork without artists' knowledge or permission.
Dalton Del Don breaks down seven players he's excited to draft next fantasy football season.
He tested positive for two banned substances, according to the league.
Resolved to get more steps in this year? Your feet will thank you for these cushy kicks.
Starting in January 2025, Netflix will stream Monday Night Raw every week in the US, Canada, UK, Latin America and some other countries. Netflix will also broadcast other WWE programming outside the US, including major events like WrestleMania.
The 2024 Mercedes-Benz E-Class starts at over $60,000. It costs more than its predecessor and its most direct rival, but it gets standard all-wheel-drive.