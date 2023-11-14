Deputies investigate report of suspicious person outside Cache la Poudre Middle School

Larimer County deputies are investigating a report of a suspicious person outside Cache la Poudre Middle School on Tuesday afternoon.

A person told a school staff member that they saw a suspicious person outside the school Tuesday afternoon holding something that resembled a weapon, the Larimer County Sheriff's Office said in a Facebook post. The staff member immediately reported this to law enforcement.

The school was placed on secure status out of an abundance of caution, the sheriff's office said, which means all exterior doors remained locked and there was no exterior building access while normal activities continued inside.

Deputies responded to the area but did not locate anyone matching the description.

Deputies and other law enforcement officers facilitated school dismissal to ensure staff, students and their families were safe, the sheriff's office said in the news release.

Law enforcement remained in the area through Tuesday afternoon to complete a thorough search of the area. Deputies cleared the area about 4:30 p.m. and did not locate anyone matching this description, spokesperson Kate Kimble told the Coloradoan.

This article originally appeared on Fort Collins Coloradoan: Deputies investigate reported suspicious person outside Larimer County school