Deputies investigate reported stabbing at Harrison Twp. gas station

Deputies are investigating a stabbing at a Harrison Township gas station late Tuesday.

Around 11:04 Montgomery County Sheriff’s deputies and Harrison Township medics were called to the Sunoco on Needmore Road to reports of a stabbing, according to Montgomery County Regional Dispatch.

An iWitness7 viewer reported that a large police presence was blocking both entrances of the gas station.

Dispatch notes indicate that no one was taken from the scene to the hospital and that medics have cleared the scene.

The suspect was only described as a female.

