UPDATE: NB I-675 reopens in Washington Twp. after shooting investigation

UPDATE @ 9:50 a.m.:

Deputies have reopened all northbound lanes of I-675 at state Route 725 in Washington Twp. following an investigation into a suspected road-rage shooting.

>>PHOTOS: Shooting on I-675 prompts large investigation Tuesday morning

Dispatch records indicate one person reported they were shot in the leg, however additional details and the victim’s condition was not immediately known.

We’ll continue to update this story as we learn more.

FIRST REPORT

Deputies are investigating a reported shooting on I-675 after a driver reported they were shot, according to dispatch records and initial reports.

The shooting was reported around 8:40 a.m. in the area of I-675 and Far Hills Avenue. Dispatch records indicate the driver was shot in the leg, however the condition of the shooting victim was not immediately known.

Emergency dispatch traffic indicates the incident may have been a road rage incident.

>>USPS set to slowdown some deliveries starting next month

The northbound lanes of I-675 are shut-down at the state Route 725 exit with deputies diverting all traffic onto SR 725, according to Ohio Department of Transportation cameras. Road sensors in the area also show slowdowns on the southbound side of the highway however no lanes were reported as being blocked.

We have a crew on the way and we’ll update this story as we learn more.

Sky 7 drone footage shows the investigation on I-675 near the Far Hills Avenue exit in Washington Twp. after a shooting on the highway. (Chuck Hamlin/Staff)

Sky 7 drone footage shows the investigation on I-675 near the Far Hills Avenue exit in Washington Twp. after a shooting on the highway. (Chuck Hamlin/Staff)

A shooting investigation after a possible road rage incident has shut down all northbound lanes of I-675 in Washington Twp. | Chuck Hamlin/Staff

Chuck Hamlin/Staff

A shooting victim stopped near this urgent care on Alex Bell and Far Hills Avenue. A person reported they were shot while driving on I-675. (Chuck Hamlin/Staff)



