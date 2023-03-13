Deputies investigate shooting during robbery at Millenia apartment complex

Orange County deputies are investigating after shots were fired during a robbery at an apartment complex.

The shooting around 11 p.m. Sunday at The Villages on Millenia Apartments on Millenia Boulevard.

Investigators said a robbery happened at one of the buildings, and as the suspects were running away, someone fired a shot.

No one was hurt in the shooting, deputies said.

Investigators are still trying to track down the suspects.

Anyone with information about the robbery is asked to call Orlando police.

