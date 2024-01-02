Deputies investigate shooting that injured juvenile in Merced County

Authorities are investigating after a Merced County shooting sent a juvenile to the hospital on Monday.

At about 11:40 p.m., deputies responded to the area of Crawford Street and Rex Avenue in Winton to a report of a shooting, according to Merced County Sheriff’s Deputy Michael Domingue. Arriving deputies located a juvenile male who had been shot multiple times.

The victim was transported to an area hospital for treatment of his injuries, which are not believed to be life-threatening, according to authorities.

Domingue said detectives continue to investigate the shooting as they look for any possible surveillance footage from the area as well as speaking with any possible witnesses. Authorities said multiple homes and vehicles in the area were also struck by the gunfire.

According to Domingue, no suspect has been identified or arrested in connection with the shooting.

Anyone with information regarding the shooting or anyone whose property was damaged during the incident is asked to contact the Merced County Sheriff’s Office Investigations Bureau at 209-385-7472. Tips can remain anonymous.