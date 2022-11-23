Deputies investigate shooting that left Sarasota man with multiple gunshot wounds

The Sarasota County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a shooting that happened early Wednesday morning.

Deputies responded to the shooting at the 1100 block of Grantham Drive in Sarasota at 3 a.m. A 31-year-old man was found by deputies in a car with multiple gunshot wounds. The man was taken to the hospital, but officials said that his prognosis is “not favorable.”

Earlier: Charlotte County deputy killed in DUI crash while conducting a traffic stop, deputies say

Detectives believe this is an isolated incident with no threat to the public.

This article originally appeared on Sarasota Herald-Tribune: Sarasota man found in car with multiple gunshot wounds