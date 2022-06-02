Deputies investigate shooting in Massey area

Jun. 2—The Morgan County Sheriff's Office said there are no known injuries from an alleged shooting in the Massey community in south Morgan County late Wednesday night.

Sheriff's spokesman Mike Swafford said a homeowner near McKendree Church reported a man shooting at the homeowner while on his property. The homeowner returned fire and the man, believed to be in his 20s or 30s, fled. Swafford said deputies and a drone pilot attempted to locate the man with no success. The church is at New Cut Road and Morgan County 55.

"Investigators are working to piece together what happened and any possible leads," Swafford wrote in a text message. He said the shooting suspect was described as having a slender build with dark hair and dark complexion, and was wearing blue jeans and a dark colored shirt.

Swafford said it appears to be an isolated incident and "we don't believe" residents are in danger. "Deputies stayed in the area throughout the night and nothing was seen or reported," he said.

— mike.wetzel@decaturdaily.com or 256-340-2442. Twitter @DD_Wetzel.