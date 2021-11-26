Deputies investigate shooting in Trinity

Nov. 25—TRINITY — The Randolph County Sheriff's office is seeking suspects in a Thanksgiving morning shooting in Trinity.

According to a press release, deputies responded to the Dollar General store on N.C. 62 at about 9 a.m. in reference to an assault and gunshot wound. The caller reported that a man came to the store for help saying he had been shot and his vehicle stolen. The man told deputies the suspect vehicle was an older, green Jeep Cherokee, reportedly occupied by at least two suspects. Deputies later found the victim's vehicle abandoned on Sabine Street in Trinity.

Deputies and neighboring agencies were continuing to search the area for the suspect vehicle early Thursday afternoon. Randolph County EMS responded to the scene and transported the victim to an area hospital.

Deputies did not have a motive for the assault early Thursday afternoon and were searching for the location where the shooting occurred.

The public is asked to be on the lookout an older, green Jeep Cherokee. Anyone with any information about the incident is urged to contact 911 immediately.