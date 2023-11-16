Deputies investigate shots fired at Calhoun County home

SHERIDAN TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — Deputies are investigating after several bullets were shot at a woman’s Albion-area home Wednesday morning.

At 7:42 a.m., Calhoun County Sheriff’s Office deputies responded to a home on 29 Mile Road near H Drive N in Sheridan Township for reports of shots fired.

A 48-year-old woman was the only person inside her home when she said she heard several shots outside and later found bullet holes on the outside of her house. Some bullets had entered the home in other areas. She was not injured, deputies say.

Detectives collected evidence and are investigating. They said the shooting appears to be targeted.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Calhoun County Sheriff’s Office at 269.781.0880 or Silent Observer at 269.781.9700.

