Deputies investigate suspected murder-suicide in Wimauma

Deputies were investigating a suspected murder-suicide in a Wimauma neighborhood Friday after a man said he killed his wife, according to the Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office.

Deputies responded to the 15000 block of Crystal Waters Drive in the Valencia Lakes subdivision after an elderly man said he was depressed and killed his wife, the Sheriff’s Office said. When deputies arrived at the home, they found two people dead inside. Both had upper-body trauma.

Detectives are investigating the deaths as a murder-suicide case, the Sheriff’s Office said.

No other details have been released.