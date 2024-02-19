Deputies investigate suspicious death in Fresno

FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – An investigation is underway after a person was found dead on a sidewalk in Fresno, according to the Fresno County Sheriff’s Office.

At about 4:45 p.m., deputies say they received a call for assistance by EMS for a downed male subject near the area of Harvard and Chestnut Avenues.

Upon arrival, responding units say they found a man on the sidewalk who sustained obvious injuries related to homicide resulting in his death.

Homicide detectives are in the area actively gathering information to determine the circumstances leading up to the victim’s death.

Anyone who was in the area between 3:30 p.m. and 4:30 p.m. with information regarding this incident is asked to contact Fresno Police detectives at (559) 600-3111.

