Deputies investigating after 16-, 20-year-old found shot inside Ga. ‘limited access gated community’

A Georgia sheriff’s office is investigating after two people, including a teenager, were shot in a gated community.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

As Memorial Day was wrapping up, Carroll County deputies received a call around 11:50 p.m. in reference to a shooting.

It allegedly happened at the intersection of North Gate Drive and North Gate Court inside Fairfield Plantation in Villa Rica.

When deputies arrived they reportedly found a 16-year-old girl and a 20-year-old man suffering from gunshot wounds.

The teenage girl was taken to an Atlanta hospital for medical treatment, while deputies said the man refused medical treatment at the scene.

TRENDING STORIES:

During the investigation, Carroll County officials said a group of young adults and teens were hanging out when shots rang out from two possible suspects.

Authorities said Carroll investigators have been working through the night and have been continuing to interview and gather evidence that could identify the suspects.

“Yes, we are aware that the Fairfield Plantation is a “gated community with limited access”, and they are working closely with us on this ongoing investigation as well,” the Carroll County Sheriff’s Office said on Facebook.

[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

Anyone with information or seen anything suspicious between 11 p.m. and 12 a.m. in or around Fairfield Plantation is asked to call 911 or contact Inv. Shane North at 678-633-4268, 770-830-5916, or via email. Deputies encourage anyone with a ring camera or outdoor security camera footage that may have captured the incident to send in the videos.

IN OTHER NEWS:



