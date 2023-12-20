Deputies investigating after 17-year-old reportedly shot in Clark County

A 17-year-old girl was reportedly shot in Clark County Tuesday night.

Around 9:35 p.m. Clark County Sheriff Deputies were called to a mobile home park in the 2100 block of South Tecumseh Road to reports of a shooting, according to the Clark County Sheriff’s Office.

The sheriff’s office described the scene as “active.”

Additional information was not available at this time.

