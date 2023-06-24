Deputies investigating after 32-year-old Spanaway woman found dead in her home

KIRO 7 News Staff
Pierce County Deputies are investigating after a 32-year-old woman was found dead in her home in Spanaway on Saturday.

Deputies first tweeted about the investigation around 4:30 a.m. The woman was found in the 500 block of 167th Street Court East.

Deputies said they will send updates when they have more information.