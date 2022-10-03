Deputies investigating after 71-year-old woman, son found dead during welfare check

The York County Sheriff’s Office is investigating after deputies found two people dead during a welfare check on Wednesday.

According to the county coroner, police went to a home on Saddle Ridge Ridge Road in Fort Mill to investigate a double homicide. They found Betty Reynolds, 71, and Barry Reynolds, 40, had died.

ALSO READ: Deputies say person died after being shot ‘multiple’ times in Chesterfield County

The pair were mother and son, investigators confirmed.

Autopsy and toxicology results for both are pending, the coroner said.

No arrests have been made and authorities are not looking for any suspects.

(WATCH BELOW: Police investigating after body found in home that caught fire in Kings Mountain)







