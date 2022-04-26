Deputies investigating apparent murder-suicide at Seminole County home

Seminole County sheriff’s investigators said three people were killed in an apparent murder-suicide at a Winter Park home Monday night.

Deputies say they responded to the Howell Estates neighborhood after getting reports of shots being fired just before 10 p.m.

Investigators said that when they arrived at the home off Princess Gate Boulevard near Dike Road, they found three people who appeared to have been shot.

According to the Seminole County Sheriff’s Office, two people appeared to be victims of homicide and a third died from a self-inflicted gunshot wound.

Detectives said a 17-year-old who was inside the home at the time of the shootings was able to escape out a window and call 911.

Tuesday afternoon investigators identified the victims as 42-year-old James Calhoun and 49-year-old Emma Cain.

Deputies said 48-year-old Shane Shearer, a family friend who had been staying at the home, shot Calhoun and Cain before turning the gun on himself.

Detectives have not said what may have led to the shooting.

