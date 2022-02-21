Deputies investigating apparent shooting death in Orlo Vista area.

Orange County sheriff’s deputies were investigating the death of a man found on the ground Saturday night in the Orlo Vista area.

Deputies said the victim, 29, was shot at least once.

They did not identify him by name Sunday or provide many other details.

Deputies said they were directed to the location about 7 p.m. by a call reporting a man down in the 6300 block of Old Winter Garden Road.

The location is near the intersection of Old Winter Garden Road and Powers Drive in Orlo Vista, west of Orlando.

An Orange County Fire Rescue crew responded to take the man to a nearby hospital, where he died.

Deputies said preliminary information indicates the man was wounded in a nearby neighborhood.

