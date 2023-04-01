Deputies investigating after body found in Catawba river

The Catawba County Sheriff’s Office is investigating after the body of a man was found in a river Saturday morning.

Shortly before 11 a.m., deputies said they responded to a report about a deceased person in a tributary of the Henry Fork River.

Although initial reports came from a resident on Catawba Valley Boulevard, the body was ultimately found in the tributary along Dorothy Court.

ALSO READ: Rescue crews search for man in Rocky River near Midland

Deputies said the deceased is a black male in his late 20s to early 30s. His identity or how he ended up in the river is unknown at this time.

The Catawba County Sheriff’s Office Criminal Investigations Division said it has initiated an investigation into the death of this person.

Foul play is unknown and an autopsy is pending, according to deputies.

Anyone with information concerning this investigation is asked to contact investigators at 828-464-3112.

VIDEO: Rescue crews search for man in Rocky River near Midland







