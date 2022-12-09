Deputies investigating after body found in home with bullet wounds

Dec. 9—Santa Fe County Sheriff's deputies responded to Arroyo Coyote Road and N.M. 14 on Tuesday and found a 26-year-old man who, they believe, had been shot to death earlier elsewhere.

Sheriff's deputies discoverresponded to a report of shots fired at that location and made contact with the occupants of a home. While investigating, someone at the scene told deputies a dead man was inside the residence, the sheriff's office said in a news release Thursday.

Deputies said the body appeared to have been at the location for some time and the man appeared to have sustained multiple gunshot wounds. Investigators believe the body was moved to this location and are investigating the possibility of multiple crime scenes.

The man has been identified, deputies said, but next of kin have not yet been notified. His body was transferred to Albuquerque for an autopsy by the Office of the Medical Investigator.

The man was reported missing to the Santa Fe Police Department in November, the sheriff's office said. The sheriff's office is investigating the case as a homicide, with assistance from Santa Fe police.

Anyone with information regarding this case is asked to contact the Santa Fe County Sheriff's Office at 505-986-2491.