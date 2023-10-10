Deputies investigating break-in, vandalism at church in Anson County

The Anson County Sheriff’s Office is investigating the vandalism and break-in of a church.

The incident occurred on July 16 at the Tabernacle Church of God in Wadesboro.

Deputies said surveillance video captured two men and a woman walking outside the church.

Those same individuals were later seen leaving the area in a white 2016–2018 Honda Civic.

Deputies said they are working diligently to identify those believed to be involved.

Anyone with information about this case is asked to call the Anson County Sheriff’s Office at 704-694-4188.

