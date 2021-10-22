Deputies investigating Columbia shooting that left 1 person dead

One man was killed in a Thursday shooting at an apartment in Columbia, police said Friday.

The man, whom police have not named, was found dead in a vehicle where he had been shot multiple times, according to a news release from Richland County Sheriff’s Department.

Police were called to 1800 Longcreek Drive, which is about a mile southeast of Columbia High School, at 10 p.m. Thursday night.

The investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to contact Crime Stoppers at crimesc.com, according to the release.