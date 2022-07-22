Deputies investigating deadly shooting near Orlando

The Orange County Sheriff’s Office is investigating after a person was shot Thursday night near Orlando.

Read: Stabbing of 2 Longwood girls shines light on domestic violence

Deputies were called to the Residence at West Place Apartments for a reported shooting just before 10 p.m.

Read: Dad named as person of interest in stabbing that killed 4-year-old girl, critically wounded another

When deputies arrived on the scene, they found a man in his 20s who had been shot.

Investigators said the man was taken to a nearby hospital where he later died.

Read: Sanford man arrested for fatally shooting man trying to evict him, injuring another

Investigators have not said what may have led to the shooting or if there were any suspects.

The investigation is ongoing.

Stay with WFTV.com for updates on this developing story.

Click here to download the free WFTV news and weather apps, click here to download the WFTV Now app for your smart TV and click here to stream Channel 9 Eyewitness News live.