Deputies investigating deadly shooting near Kissimmee SunRail station

A man was killed in a shooting near a Kissimmee SunRail station Tuesday evening, according to the Osceola County Sheriff’s Office.

Deputies said they were called to the Sunrail Train Station located at 3205 S. Orange Avenue regarding a shooting just before 11 p.m.

The man, whom deputies have not identified, was later pronounced dead.

Investigators have not said if they are investigating the shooting as a homicide, only that it appears to be “an isolated incident.”

