Deputies investigating deadly shooting outside Orange County home

A man was killed in a shooting Monday evening, according to the Orange County Sheriff’s Office.

Deputies said they were called to a home off of Duncan Court for a reported shooting.

When deputies arrived at the home they found a man in his 60s had been shot.

Neighbors told investigators that they heard several gunshots at around 6 p.m.

Deputies were able to obtain security camera video from a homeowner that may have captured the shooting.

Investigators have not said what led up to the shooting or released any suspect information.

Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to call the Orange County Sheriff’s Office or Crimeline at 1-800-423-TIPS (8477)

