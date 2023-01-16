Deputies investigating deadly shooting in Seminole County

Seminole County deputies are investigating an overnight shooting that left one person dead.

Deputies were called to the area of County Road 46A and Rinehart Road after getting reports of a shooting between several people in two cars.

When deputies arrived on the scene they found several people injured and one person dead of gunshot wounds.

Investigators have not said what may have led to the shooting but they believe it was not random.

Deputies said they are still searching for a suspect they believe was involved in the shooting.

The investigation is ongoing.

