Deputies investigating death of woman found at Greene County home Saturday

Deputies have launched an investigation after a woman was found dead inside a Greene County home Saturday.

The woman, identified by the Greene County Coroner’s Office as Lisa Oxendine, 53 was found dead inside a home on Upper Bellbrook Road near South Valley Road just before 3 p.m. Saturday.

Oxendine’s cause and manner of death are still pending further investigation. An autopsy has been completed by the Montgomery County Coroner’s Office.

A spokesperson for the Greene County Sheriff’s Office confirmed to News Center 7 the agency is investigating Oxendine’s death, however the circumstances surrounding her death were still under investigation. Additionally, deputies have not made any arrests in the case.

Deputies responded to the house after receiving a call from a man claiming he came home and found his wife dead.

“My wife is dead! Please help me! I don’t know what she’s done!” the caller said in the 911 call, obtained by News Center 7 through a public records request.

The caller said he found her cold to the touch after he returned from a car show. He reported he last saw Oxendine in the morning before leaving for the show.

“Oh my God, it had to be an accident, it’s got to be,” the caller said as deputies arrived on the scene. The call ended without the caller elaborating why he believed the death was an accident.

News Center 7 found a Greene County Sheriff’s Office cruiser at the house Monday afternoon. However the reason and nature of the deputy’s presence wasn’t immediately clear.

Additional details were not available. We’ll continue to update this page as we learn more.



