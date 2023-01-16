Deputies investigating domestic disturbance that left one woman dead

Orange County deputies are investigating a domestic disturbance that left one woman dead Saturday night.

Deputies responded to a reported domestic disturbance in the 3300 block of Royal Street around 9:55 p.m.

According to investigators, when deputies arrived at the scene, they found a woman in her 40s unresponsive in the street.

The woman was then taken to the hospital, where she later died.

Deputies said a man in his 50s tried to run from the area but was later caught.

Nora Abdhalin, who lives near the home where the woman was found, said she heard screaming but didn’t anything of it.

“We heard a little scream, but we thought it was just a catfight,” Abdhalin said.

Deputies have not released the woman’s name or the man who tried to run away.

Investigators said the investigation is ongoing.

