Deputies investigating double shooting in Lynnwood

An investigation is underway after two people were injured in a drive-by shooting in Lynnwood on Wednesday afternoon.

Snohomish County Sheriff’s Office deputies were called to 3500 block of 164th Street Southwest for a report of a shooting.at around 2 p.m.

The victims, a boy and a girl, were taken to the hospital for treatment.

They suffered non-life threatening injuries.

Investigators said a group of four juveniles was walking on a sidewalk when two were struck by gunfire.

It is believed the victims and the suspects knew each other, investigators said.

Deputies are searching for the suspects.

The investigation is ongoing.

More news from KIRO 7

DOWNLOAD OUR FREE NEWS APP