Deputies investigating early Sunday morning stabbing at Richland County jail

The Richland County Sheriff’s Department is investigating a stabbing at the county’s jail.

Deputies responded at about 2 a.m. Sunday to the Alvin S. Glenn Detention Center after getting a report of an assault with a weapon, a sheriff’s department release said. When they arrived, deputies found a male inmate in a dorm lying on the floor surrounded by guards and medical staff.

The inmate reportedly had been beaten in the head and had multiple stab wounds to the torso. He was taken to a local hospital for treatment.

Meanwhile, two other inmates were allegedly injured while trying to break up the incident. One of them received a cut to his hand, and the other had a bruised knee, the sheriff’s department said.

According to the sheriff’s department, there was no guard in the dorm at the time of the incident because the guard had left to get supplies for another inmate. Authorities said the weapon used in the stabbing had not been located as of Sunday afternoon.

The sheriff’s department said deputies are investigating the incident and working to identify everyone involved.