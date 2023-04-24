Deputies investigating after fake bills used at Harrison Twp. Rite Aid

Deputies are investigating after two suspects used fake bills at a Harrison Township Rite Aid earlier this month.

On April 7, a suspect entered the Rite Aid and bought $300 worth of gift cards using three $100 bills. The bills were determined to be counterfeit, according to the Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office.

The suspect was described as a light complected black male wearing a pair of sunglasses. He is believed to have driven away in a tan-colored SUV.

>> Man arrested at Miami Twp. McDonald’s; Allegedly claimed to be armed, resisted arrest

Days later on April 12, another suspect entered the Rite Aid and attempted to pass a counterfeit $50.

The cashier recognized the bill was fake and the suspect drove away from the business in a Pontiac with a fake registration, according to the sheriff’s office.

If anyone recognizes the men they are asked to contact with Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office by calling 937-225-4357(HELP).











