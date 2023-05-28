Deputies investigating fatal 2-vehicle crash in Darke County

May 28—Darke County Sheriff's deputies are continuing an investigation into a two-vehicle crash that resulted in the death of a juvenile.

Sheriff's deputies responded to the two-vehicle crash about 7:03 p.m. Saturday at the intersection of Jaysville St. Johns Road and Hollansburg Sampson Road.

Preliminary investigation revealed that a black Chevy Cobalt driven by a juvenile was traveling eastbound on Hollansburg Sampson Road. The juvenile failed to yield at the stop sign at Hollansburg Sampson Road and Jaysville St. Johns Road. The juvenile was struck by a dark blue Ford F-150 driven by Clifford Strange, of Greenville, Ohio, which was traveling southbound on Jaysville St. Johns Road.

Strange and his passenger were both treated at the scene. The juvenile was also treated at the scene before being transported to Wayne Health Care where the juvenile succumbed to the injuries sustained from the accident.

Also responding to the scene with sheriff's deputies were Arcanum Rescue, Arcanum Fire, Tri-Village Rescue, Lifeline, Darke County Coroner's Office, and Darke County's Reconstruction Team.

No additional information was available Sunday as the crash remains under investigation by the sheriffs office.