Deputies are investigating a fatal shooting in Kissimmee, Sheriff’s Office says

Osceola County Sheriff’s Office deputies are investigating a fatal shooting that took place on Christmas Day in Kissimmee.

In a news release, the Sheriff’s Office said a victim, identified as Terrell Williams, was found dead around 4:50 p.m. at a business in a retail plaza at 3626 Vineland Road.

The release said deputies were called to the Café Lungo lounge, which according to its online hours, was closed during the holidays.

The Sheriff’s Office said the shooting was likely an isolated event. The Medical Examiner’s Office will determine the cause of death.

No other details were released.

This is a developing story.

arabines@orlandosentinel.com